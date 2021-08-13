NCR (NYSE:NCR) Shares Up 5.7% Following Insider Buying Activity

NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) shot up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $44.33 and last traded at $44.33. 73,281 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 1,254,399 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.95.

Specifically, Director Martin Mucci bought 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $40.68 per share, for a total transaction of $48,816.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Owen J. Sullivan sold 102,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.29, for a total transaction of $4,836,206.43. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 259,615 shares in the company, valued at $12,277,193.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NCR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of NCR from $47.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of NCR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of NCR from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of NCR from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of NCR from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.22.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.97 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62. NCR had a negative net margin of 1.25% and a positive return on equity of 23.42%. Analysts forecast that NCR Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NCR by 4.8% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,317 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NCR during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,065,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of NCR during the second quarter valued at approximately $994,000. Hourglass Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of NCR by 2.6% during the second quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 26,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of NCR by 2.1% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 269,260 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,281,000 after purchasing an additional 5,490 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

NCR Corporation provides software and services worldwide. It operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology segments. The Banking segment offers managed services and ATM-as-a-Service that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware, including interactive teller machines (ITM), as well as recycling, multi-function, and cash dispense ATMs; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

