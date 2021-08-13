Neal K. Aronson Sells 12,000,000 Shares of Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) Stock

Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) Director Neal K. Aronson sold 12,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $354,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of DRVN opened at $28.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion and a PE ratio of 69.98. Driven Brands Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.26 and a 1 year high of $35.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.79.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. As a group, analysts expect that Driven Brands Holdings Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DRVN shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Driven Brands from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Driven Brands in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Driven Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Driven Brands from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Driven Brands from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Driven Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.60.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DRVN. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Driven Brands by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Driven Brands by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Driven Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Driven Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Driven Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $164,000. 23.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Driven Brands Company Profile

Driven Brands Holdings Inc provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in North America and internationally. It operates through Maintenance; Car Wash, Paint, Collision & Glass; and Platform Services segments. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, refinishing, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services.

