Needham & Company LLC Trims ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) Target Price to $40.00

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) had its price objective dropped by Needham & Company LLC from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 84.33% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of ON24 from $57.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of ON24 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ON24 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of ON24 from $70.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of ON24 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. ON24 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.29.

ON24 stock opened at $21.70 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. ON24 has a fifty-two week low of $20.28 and a fifty-two week high of $81.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.95.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $52.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that ON24 will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ONTF. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in ON24 in the second quarter worth $131,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in ON24 in the second quarter worth $1,273,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in ON24 by 28.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 387,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,759,000 after purchasing an additional 86,052 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in ON24 in the second quarter worth $724,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in ON24 by 6.9% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. 40.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Virtual Environment, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions, including ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

