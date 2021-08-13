NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $61.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “NeoGames S.A. is a technology-driven provider of end-to-end iLottery solutions for national and state-regulated lotteries. NeoGames S.A. is based in LUXEMBOURG. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Securities upped their price objective on NeoGames from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Truist upped their price objective on NeoGames from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $44.40.

NASDAQ:NGMS opened at $47.71 on Thursday. NeoGames has a 1 year low of $18.67 and a 1 year high of $73.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion and a PE ratio of 122.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.69.

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). As a group, equities analysts expect that NeoGames will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NGMS. Oak Ridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in NeoGames during the first quarter valued at approximately $15,701,000. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in NeoGames during the second quarter valued at approximately $24,303,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in NeoGames during the second quarter valued at approximately $19,289,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in NeoGames by 80,981.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 262,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,396,000 after purchasing an additional 262,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in NeoGames by 23.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 650,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,251,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares during the last quarter. 19.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NeoGames

NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.

