NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Shares of NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $55.96, but opened at $51.00. NeoGames shares last traded at $48.68, with a volume of 723 shares changing hands.

The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04).

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NeoGames from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of NeoGames from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of NeoGames from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of NeoGames by 23.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 650,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,251,000 after buying an additional 125,000 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of NeoGames during the first quarter worth $15,701,000. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NeoGames during the second quarter worth $24,303,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NeoGames by 29.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 340,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,925,000 after purchasing an additional 77,696 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NeoGames during the second quarter worth $19,289,000. 19.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 122.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a current ratio of 2.41.

NeoGames Company Profile (NASDAQ:NGMS)

NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.

