NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Shares of NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $55.96, but opened at $51.00. NeoGames shares last traded at $48.68, with a volume of 723 shares changing hands.
The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04).
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NeoGames from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of NeoGames from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of NeoGames from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.40.
The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 122.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a current ratio of 2.41.
NeoGames Company Profile (NASDAQ:NGMS)
NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.
Featured Article: Terms to Better Understand Call Options
Receive News & Ratings for NeoGames Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGames and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.