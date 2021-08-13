NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) Shares Acquired by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,151 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in NeoGenomics were worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NEO. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,705 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,443 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 5,285 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 20,736 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Get NeoGenomics alerts:

In other NeoGenomics news, insider George Cardoza sold 169,230 shares of NeoGenomics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total value of $6,835,199.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 207,879 shares in the company, valued at $8,396,232.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce K. Crowther sold 20,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.46, for a total transaction of $859,631.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,564 shares in the company, valued at $2,469,523.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 320,568 shares of company stock worth $12,828,875. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ NEO opened at $42.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 13.91, a quick ratio of 13.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -535.63 and a beta of 0.68. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a one year low of $34.18 and a one year high of $61.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.42.

NEO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NeoGenomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.45.

About NeoGenomics

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

Further Reading: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO).

Receive News & Ratings for NeoGenomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGenomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.