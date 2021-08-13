Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Director Jay C. Hoag Sells 8,960 Shares

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Director Jay C. Hoag sold 8,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.41, for a total transaction of $4,600,153.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $769,088.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $510.72 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $517.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $226.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.74. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $458.60 and a fifty-two week high of $593.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). Netflix had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 15.92%. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $645.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $640.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Macquarie dropped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Edward Jones started coverage on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $342.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Netflix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $610.23.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Netflix by 1,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 64 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

