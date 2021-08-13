NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE) Stock Position Increased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE) by 16.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 104,235 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,864 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in NeuBase Therapeutics were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBSE. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in NeuBase Therapeutics by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 32,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 2,673 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in NeuBase Therapeutics by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 198,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after buying an additional 3,497 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in NeuBase Therapeutics by 370.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 38,253 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in NeuBase Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $278,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NeuBase Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $148,000. 23.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NeuBase Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. NeuBase Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.38.

Shares of NBSE opened at $3.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.36. The firm has a market cap of $113.04 million, a PE ratio of -4.32 and a beta of -0.04. NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.35 and a 12-month high of $12.89.

NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

About NeuBase Therapeutics

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc, a pre-clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies to treat rare genetic diseases and cancers caused by mutant genes. The company's proprietary modular peptide-nucleic acid antisense oligo (PATrOL) platform focuses on addressing Huntington's disease (HD) and myotonic dystrophy, as well as other genetic disorders and cancer.

