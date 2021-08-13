Neural Protocol Price Up 9.8% Over Last 7 Days (NRP)

Neural Protocol (CURRENCY:NRP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. Neural Protocol has a total market cap of $125,891.72 and $35.00 worth of Neural Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Neural Protocol has traded up 9.8% against the dollar. One Neural Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Neural Protocol Coin Profile

NRP is a coin. Neural Protocol’s total supply is 9,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,497,994,014 coins. Neural Protocol’s official website is www.nrp.world . Neural Protocol’s official Twitter account is @neuralprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Neural Protocol is a global decentralized payment gateway ecosystem based on the Ethereum platform that aims to bring together buyers and sellers in a marketplace. NRP itself combines neural technology with artificial intelligence. NRP is an Ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange within the ecosystem. “

Neural Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neural Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neural Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neural Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

