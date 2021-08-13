New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Lowered to “Sector Perform” at National Bank Financial

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) was downgraded by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on NGD. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of New Gold from $2.75 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of New Gold from $2.25 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of New Gold from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. New Gold has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.25.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NGD opened at $1.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $864.67 million, a PE ratio of -21.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.59. New Gold has a 1-year low of $1.20 and a 1-year high of $2.40.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. New Gold had a negative net margin of 5.38% and a positive return on equity of 5.10%. Analysts anticipate that New Gold will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in New Gold by 194.3% during the 2nd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,927,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,309,000 after acquiring an additional 4,573,200 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of New Gold by 3,441.1% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,979,912 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,589,000 after buying an additional 2,895,761 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of New Gold by 698.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,052,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,504,000 after buying an additional 2,670,201 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of New Gold by 3.2% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 72,085,318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $130,473,000 after buying an additional 2,255,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of New Gold by 70.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,310,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,993,000 after buying an additional 1,366,380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.50% of the company’s stock.

New Gold Company Profile

New Gold Inc is a gold mining company, which is engaged in the operation, development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Rainy RIver, New Afton, and Cerro San Pedro. The company was founded on January 31, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

