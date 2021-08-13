New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.520-$-0.490 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.790. The company issued revenue guidance of $730 million-$735 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $710.84 million.New Relic also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $-0.150-$-0.110 EPS.

NYSE NEWR opened at $79.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. New Relic has a twelve month low of $51.52 and a twelve month high of $82.76. The company has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.38 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.59.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.60. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 39.09% and a negative net margin of 28.85%. The company had revenue of $180.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.74 million. On average, research analysts predict that New Relic will post -2.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on New Relic from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut New Relic from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on New Relic from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on New Relic from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on New Relic from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $74.43.

In other New Relic news, insider William Staples sold 3,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.22, for a total transaction of $208,835.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $699,513.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Sachleben sold 1,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.19, for a total value of $98,573.86. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,612.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,692 shares of company stock valued at $4,864,701 in the last three months. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform for engineers to plan, build, deploy, and operate software worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

