Newmark Group, Inc. to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.37 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:NMRK)

Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) – Equities researchers at Wedbush reduced their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Newmark Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 9th. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.43. Wedbush also issued estimates for Newmark Group’s FY2023 earnings at $1.88 EPS.

NMRK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on Newmark Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Newmark Group in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Newmark Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.71.

Shares of NMRK opened at $13.25 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 25.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Newmark Group has a 52-week low of $4.02 and a 52-week high of $13.74.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 122.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Newmark Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newmark Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Newmark Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmark Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $153,000. 56.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Newmark Group’s payout ratio is currently 4.30%.

About Newmark Group

Newmark Group Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services. It offers its services to commercial real estate tenants, investors, owners, occupiers, developers, leasing and corporate advisory, investment sales and real estate finance, consulting, origination and servicing of commercial mortgage loans, valuation, project and development management and property and facility management.

