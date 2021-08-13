Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) Shares Gap Up After Dividend Announcement

Shares of Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The stock had previously closed at $25.79, but opened at $26.67. Newtek Business Services shares last traded at $27.02, with a volume of 1,411 shares changing hands.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.22%. This is a positive change from Newtek Business Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 17th. Newtek Business Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 136.59%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NEWT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Newtek Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Raymond James downgraded Newtek Business Services from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Compass Point lowered shares of Newtek Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Newtek Business Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $612.95 million, a P/E ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.93.

Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.46. Newtek Business Services had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 63.91%. On average, analysts anticipate that Newtek Business Services Corp. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NEWT. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Newtek Business Services by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 386,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,322,000 after acquiring an additional 57,557 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Newtek Business Services by 78.2% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 97,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,228,000 after acquiring an additional 42,950 shares during the period. Bramshill Investments LLC increased its stake in Newtek Business Services by 16.1% in the first quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 93,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 13,034 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Newtek Business Services by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 73,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after purchasing an additional 4,016 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Newtek Business Services by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 69,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,858,000 after buying an additional 46,379 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.55% of the company’s stock.

About Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT)

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company, which engages in the provision of business and financial solutions. It offers loans, payments, payroll and benefits, web solutions, insurance, and technology solutions. The company was founded by Barry Sloane in 1998 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

