NEXT Financial Group Inc Buys 1,877 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 133.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,286 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,877 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in The Hershey in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Hershey in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The Hershey in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in The Hershey by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in The Hershey in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 49.62% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hershey alerts:

In other news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 377 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.66, for a total transaction of $65,469.82. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,713.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 11,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total value of $2,007,844.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,164,655.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,796 shares of company stock worth $3,982,735 in the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:HSY opened at $177.64 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $176.04. The Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $134.00 and a fifty-two week high of $182.24. The stock has a market cap of $36.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. The Hershey had a return on equity of 63.62% and a net margin of 16.52%. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.901 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This is an increase from The Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is 51.19%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HSY shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on The Hershey from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup upped their price objective on The Hershey from $172.00 to $187.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Hershey from $166.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $171.00 to $181.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on The Hershey from $166.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Hershey currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.38.

The Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

Further Reading: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.