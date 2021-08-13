NEXT Financial Group Inc Buys 194 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,429 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at $403,000. Chicago Capital LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 6,798 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at $376,000. Centric Wealth Management increased its stake in Union Pacific by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 6,248 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ullmann Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. 77.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific stock opened at $227.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $148.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.86. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $171.50 and a twelve month high of $231.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $220.40.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 52.26%.

UNP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.50.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

Further Reading: Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.