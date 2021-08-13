NEXT Financial Group Inc Grows Position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,918 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 803 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Loews were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in L. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Loews by 10.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,393,108 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,045,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908,620 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Loews by 475.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 545,121 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,954,000 after acquiring an additional 450,358 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Loews by 100.4% in the first quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. now owns 558,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,646,000 after acquiring an additional 279,895 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in Loews by 12.8% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,266,114 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $116,207,000 after acquiring an additional 256,617 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Loews by 55.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 715,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,682,000 after acquiring an additional 254,094 shares during the period. 56.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Loews alerts:

NYSE L opened at $56.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Loews Co. has a 52 week low of $32.75 and a 52 week high of $59.39. The company has a market capitalization of $14.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 0.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th.

In related news, SVP Kenneth I. Siegel sold 11,029 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total transaction of $645,196.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,243 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,215.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 9,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $509,262.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,058 shares of company stock worth $1,873,758 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on L shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Loews from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. TheStreet raised Loews from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Loews Profile

Loews Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the oil and gas business. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial, Diamond Offshore, Boardwalk Pipeline, Loews Hotels and Corporate. The CNA Financial segment offers property, casualty, insurance, and underwriting services.

Further Reading: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.