NEXT Financial Group Inc Trims Holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

NEXT Financial Group Inc trimmed its position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Dover were worth $551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DOV. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Dover by 32.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 167,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,692,000 after purchasing an additional 40,841 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Dover in the fourth quarter worth about $120,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Dover by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,330,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $167,919,000 after purchasing an additional 5,904 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dover in the first quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Dover by 4.9% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 54,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOV opened at $172.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.61. Dover Co. has a 12 month low of $105.40 and a 12 month high of $173.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.38.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 11.84%. Dover’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Dover’s payout ratio is currently 34.92%.

DOV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Dover from $167.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on Dover from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Dover from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, lifted their price target on Dover from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dover currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.00.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

