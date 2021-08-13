NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Purchased by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 349,940 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in NIKE were worth $54,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NKE. Eukles Asset Management acquired a new position in NIKE during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in NIKE during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd boosted its position in NIKE by 128.4% during the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 370 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in NIKE during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in NIKE during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.64% of the company’s stock.

In other NIKE news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 3,546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total value of $608,139.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 7,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total transaction of $1,221,937.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 403,010 shares of company stock worth $63,743,181. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NKE traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $171.69. 2,962,731 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,463,621. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.11 and a 12-month high of $174.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $154.01. The stock has a market cap of $271.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.72.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The firm had revenue of $12.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.51) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.90%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NKE. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of NIKE from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $145.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (down from $160.00) on shares of NIKE in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. NIKE has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.06.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

