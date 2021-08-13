NIO (NYSE:NIO) Issues Earnings Results

NIO (NYSE:NIO) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. NIO had a negative return on equity of 61.18% and a negative net margin of 38.46%. NIO updated its Q3 2021 guidance to EPS.

NYSE NIO opened at $42.47 on Friday. NIO has a fifty-two week low of $12.54 and a fifty-two week high of $66.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.35. The stock has a market cap of $66.64 billion, a PE ratio of -45.18 and a beta of 2.54.

Get NIO alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho upped their target price on NIO from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of NIO in a research note on Thursday. HSBC upgraded NIO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. BOCOM International began coverage on NIO in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, upgraded NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $57.60 to $58.30 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NIO has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.70.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Recommended Story: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.