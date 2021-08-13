North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$18.14. North American Construction Group shares last traded at C$18.01, with a volume of 92,569 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$21.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$21.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$18.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of North American Construction Group to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Pi Financial upped their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$22.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$24.25.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$502.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$18.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.65%.

In other North American Construction Group news, Senior Officer Barry Wade Palmer sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.75, for a total transaction of C$790,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 158,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,135,391.50. Also, Director Martin Robert Ferron sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.65, for a total transaction of C$103,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,027,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$41,868,535.80. Insiders sold a total of 132,100 shares of company stock worth $2,586,894 in the last ninety days.

About North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA)

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada and the United States The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

