Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Receives $109.07 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $109.07.

Several brokerages recently commented on NTRS. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Northern Trust from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Northern Trust from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Northern Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Northern Trust from $131.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective on shares of Northern Trust in a research report on Friday, July 2nd.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

NASDAQ NTRS traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $116.78. 1,624 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 898,122. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.51. Northern Trust has a twelve month low of $74.03 and a twelve month high of $123.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $24.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05 and a beta of 1.08.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 20.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Northern Trust will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.03%.

In related news, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 6,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $788,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Cherecwich sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.51, for a total value of $1,807,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,568 shares of company stock worth $3,158,160. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in Northern Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Northern Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its holdings in Northern Trust by 190.0% during the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 290 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Northern Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Northern Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. 80.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

See Also: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.