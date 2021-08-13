Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Receives $109.07 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $109.07.
Several brokerages recently commented on NTRS. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Northern Trust from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Northern Trust from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Northern Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Northern Trust from $131.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective on shares of Northern Trust in a research report on Friday, July 2nd.
NASDAQ NTRS traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $116.78. 1,624 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 898,122. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.51. Northern Trust has a twelve month low of $74.03 and a twelve month high of $123.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $24.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05 and a beta of 1.08.
Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 20.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Northern Trust will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.03%.
In related news, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 6,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $788,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Cherecwich sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.51, for a total value of $1,807,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,568 shares of company stock worth $3,158,160. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in Northern Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Northern Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its holdings in Northern Trust by 190.0% during the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 290 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Northern Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Northern Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. 80.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Northern Trust Company Profile
Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.
See Also: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger
Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.
Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $109.07.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Northern Trust from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Northern Trust from $131.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective on shares of Northern Trust in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Northern Trust from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Northern Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 17th.
NASDAQ NTRS traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $116.78. 1,624 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 898,122. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.51. Northern Trust has a twelve month low of $74.03 and a twelve month high of $123.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $24.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05 and a beta of 1.08.
Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 20.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Northern Trust will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.03%.
In related news, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 6,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $788,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Cherecwich sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.51, for a total value of $1,807,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,568 shares of company stock worth $3,158,160. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,108,436 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,556,176,000 after acquiring an additional 214,457 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Northern Trust by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,822,453 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,713,769,000 after buying an additional 323,674 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Northern Trust by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,271,599 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $764,318,000 after buying an additional 265,560 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Northern Trust by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,724,047 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $706,764,000 after buying an additional 353,448 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in Northern Trust by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,641,004 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $536,593,000 after buying an additional 75,390 shares during the period. 80.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Northern Trust Company Profile
Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.
See Also: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger
Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.