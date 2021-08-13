Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Shares Purchased by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 17.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 128,683 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,203 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $14,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in Northern Trust during the first quarter worth $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Northern Trust during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its holdings in Northern Trust by 190.0% during the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 290 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Northern Trust during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Northern Trust by 34.3% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 388 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NTRS. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Northern Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $118.00 price target on shares of Northern Trust in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $131.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.07.

Shares of NTRS opened at $117.50 on Friday. Northern Trust Co. has a 1-year low of $74.03 and a 1-year high of $123.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $114.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.01. Northern Trust had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.03%.

In related news, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 6,568 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $788,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Peter Cherecwich sold 15,000 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.51, for a total transaction of $1,807,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,568 shares of company stock valued at $3,158,160 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

