Northland Power (TSE:NPI) Given Outperform Rating at CIBC

Northland Power (TSE:NPI)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by analysts at CIBC in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$47.00 price objective on the solar energy provider’s stock. CIBC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.53% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on NPI. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Northland Power to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Northland Power to C$56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Northland Power from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Raymond James cut their target price on Northland Power to C$55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their target price on Northland Power from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$49.66.

Shares of Northland Power stock traded up C$0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$39.99. 176,785 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 806,111. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 374.94, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$42.39. Northland Power has a 12 month low of C$35.34 and a 12 month high of C$51.45.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The solar energy provider reported C$0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.61 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$612.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$599.00 million. Research analysts anticipate that Northland Power will post 1.749585 EPS for the current year.

About Northland Power

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

