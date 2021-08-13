Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.55 to $0.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.55. The company issued revenue guidance of $165 million to $170 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $163.21 million.Novanta also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.300-$2.400 EPS.

Novanta stock traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $145.46. 351 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,888. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Novanta has a 12 month low of $95.53 and a 12 month high of $148.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $135.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 118.93 and a beta of 0.99.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. Novanta had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 15.66%. The firm had revenue of $167.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Novanta will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novanta from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday.

In other news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 7,500 shares of Novanta stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.68, for a total value of $1,032,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 119,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,456,339.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

About Novanta

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

