Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.550-$0.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.540. The company issued revenue guidance of $165 million-$170 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $163.21 million.Novanta also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.300-$2.400 EPS.

NOVT traded down $1.79 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $146.29. The company had a trading volume of 65,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,888. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.93 and a beta of 0.99. Novanta has a twelve month low of $95.53 and a twelve month high of $148.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $135.87.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $167.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.32 million. Novanta had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 15.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Novanta will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Novanta from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

In related news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 7,500 shares of Novanta stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.68, for a total transaction of $1,032,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 119,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,456,339.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Novanta

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

