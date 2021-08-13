Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) CFO James D. Frias Sells 58,000 Shares

Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) CFO James D. Frias sold 58,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.09, for a total value of $6,501,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

James D. Frias also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 26th, James D. Frias sold 5,736 shares of Nucor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total value of $554,269.68.

Shares of NUE stock opened at $125.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $100.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.38. Nucor Co. has a 12-month low of $44.05 and a 12-month high of $125.97.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.24 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 26.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 18.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.50%.

Nucor announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 100.0% during the second quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 2,452.9% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NUE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Nucor from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Nucor from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Nucor from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.92.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

