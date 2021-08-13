NuLegacy Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:NULGF) Short Interest Update

NuLegacy Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:NULGF) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 76,200 shares, a decline of 96.2% from the July 15th total of 1,999,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 544,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:NULGF traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.09. The stock had a trading volume of 265,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,685. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.11. NuLegacy Gold has a 1-year low of $0.08 and a 1-year high of $0.19.

About NuLegacy Gold

NuLegacy Gold Corporation acquires and explores for mineral properties. The company explores for gold deposits. Its flagship property is the Red Hill property located in Eureka County, Nevada. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

