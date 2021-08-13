Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) Short Interest Down 89.4% in July

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 89.4% from the July 15th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. 1607 Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund by 10.6% in the first quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,062,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,509,000 after purchasing an additional 101,409 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund by 3.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 170,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,818,000 after acquiring an additional 4,943 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund by 81.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 161,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,654,000 after acquiring an additional 72,186 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund by 19.4% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 93,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 15,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund during the first quarter worth about $1,311,000.

Shares of NUW stock remained flat at $$17.20 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 7,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,732. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.09. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund has a 12-month low of $15.58 and a 12-month high of $17.48.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.039 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%.

About Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in the securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

