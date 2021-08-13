Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys 29,000 Shares of Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE:TEO)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE:TEO) by 22.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 160,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,000 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Telecom Argentina were worth $886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Telecom Argentina by 191.9% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,550 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Telecom Argentina in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telecom Argentina during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Telecom Argentina in the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Telecom Argentina in the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. 3.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Telecom Argentina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th.

TEO stock opened at $5.19 on Friday. Telecom Argentina S.A. has a 52 week low of $4.39 and a 52 week high of $9.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -129.75 and a beta of 0.36.

Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.11. Telecom Argentina had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a negative return on equity of 0.32%. The business had revenue of $932.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.53 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Telecom Argentina S.A. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Telecom Argentina

Telecom Argentina SA engages in the provision of telecommunications services. The company offers fixed-line telecommunications, mobile telecommunications, other telephone-related services such as international long-distance and wholesale services, data transmission, information technology solutions outsourcing, and internet services.

