Nuveen Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,954 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Talos Energy worth $826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Talos Energy by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 198.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 6,829 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Talos Energy by 26.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Talos Energy by 14.1% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Den Berg Management I Inc. acquired a new stake in Talos Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $129,000. 92.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TALO. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Talos Energy from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. assumed coverage on Talos Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Talos Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

In other news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 2,195,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.37, for a total transaction of $38,132,691.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders sold 3,528,459 shares of company stock valued at $60,487,743 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TALO opened at $10.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $889.95 million, a PE ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 3.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Talos Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.39 and a twelve month high of $18.93.

Talos Energy Company Profile

Talos Energy, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses on the exploration, acquisition, exploitation and development of shallow and deepwater assets near existing infrastructure in the United State Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by John A.

