Nuveen Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in ACNB Co. (NASDAQ:ACNB)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in ACNB Co. (NASDAQ:ACNB) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,813 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 996 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ACNB were worth $903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ACNB by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 131,945 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,865,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of ACNB by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,566 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of ACNB by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,989 shares of the bank’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of ACNB by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 138,635 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of ACNB by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,927 shares of the bank’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 3,724 shares during the last quarter. 24.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other ACNB news, Director David L. Sites sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $28,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alan J. Stock purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.13 per share, with a total value of $281,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 38,197 shares in the company, valued at $1,074,481.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 10,132 shares of company stock valued at $285,032. 3.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ACNB opened at $28.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $250.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.11. ACNB Co. has a 1 year low of $19.00 and a 1 year high of $33.74.

ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter. ACNB had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 28.23%. The business had revenue of $24.53 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th.

About ACNB

ACNB Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking, insurance, and financial services to individual, business, and government customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits and debit cards. It also provides commercial lending products, such as commercial mortgages, real estate development and construction loans, accounts receivable and inventory financing, and agricultural and governmental loans; consumer lending products comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile and recreational vehicle loans, manufactured housing loans, and personal lines of credit; and mortgage lending programs consisting of personal residential mortgages, and residential construction and investment mortgage loans.

