Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 4,846 Shares of Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 103,964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,846 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Trecora Resources were worth $808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TREC. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Trecora Resources by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trecora Resources by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 62,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 3,439 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Trecora Resources by 5.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 74,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 3,552 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Trecora Resources by 76.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 5,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Trecora Resources by 10.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 70,785 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 6,549 shares in the last quarter. 52.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Advisors L.P. Ortelius bought 28,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.18 per share, for a total transaction of $229,661.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 124,342 shares of company stock valued at $1,028,886 over the last three months. 5.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Trecora Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of NYSE:TREC opened at $8.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 3.26. Trecora Resources has a 1 year low of $5.50 and a 1 year high of $9.17. The company has a market capitalization of $195.15 million, a P/E ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.18.

Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $68.85 million during the quarter. Trecora Resources had a negative return on equity of 2.68% and a net margin of 7.98%.

Trecora Resources Company Profile

Trecora Resources manufactures and sells various specialty petrochemical products and synthetic waxes in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Petrochemical and Specialty Waxes. The Petrochemical segment offers hydrocarbons and other petroleum based products, including isopentane, normal pentane, isohexane, and hexane for use in the production of polyethylene, packaging, polypropylene, expandable polystyrene, poly-iso/urethane foams, and crude oil from the Canadian tar sands, as well as in the catalyst support industry.

