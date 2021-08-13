Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 9,606 Shares of Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,606 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.14% of Evolus worth $971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Evolus in the first quarter worth $83,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Evolus by 52.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Evolus during the first quarter worth $134,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evolus in the first quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evolus in the first quarter valued at $157,000. 17.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on EOLS shares. Mizuho upgraded shares of Evolus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Evolus from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evolus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Evolus in a report on Sunday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.50.

EOLS opened at $10.77 on Friday. Evolus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.85 and a twelve month high of $17.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.91. The company has a market capitalization of $587.78 million, a PE ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 2.33.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.74. Evolus had a negative net margin of 171.55% and a negative return on equity of 209.46%. The business had revenue of $12.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.42 million. On average, analysts expect that Evolus, Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Rui Avelar sold 14,293 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total value of $159,795.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 209,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,345,675.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

