NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.35 EPS

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.35, Fidelity Earnings reports. NV5 Global had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 3.45%. NV5 Global updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.200-$4.550 EPS.

NASDAQ NVEE opened at $101.16 on Friday. NV5 Global has a fifty-two week low of $47.78 and a fifty-two week high of $109.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $93.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.96.

In other news, CEO Dickerson Wright sold 2,421 shares of NV5 Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.03, for a total value of $225,225.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard Tong sold 2,500 shares of NV5 Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.21, for a total value of $233,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,237 shares of company stock worth $6,069,986. Corporate insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised NV5 Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised NV5 Global from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of NV5 Global in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.75.

About NV5 Global

NV5 Global, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical consulting and certification solutions for public and private sector. It operates through the Infrastructure (INF), and Building, Technology, and Sciences (BTS) segment. The INF segment covers engineering, civil program management, and construction quality assurance practices.

