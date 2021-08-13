NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Sold by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc lessened its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,531 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 187 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NXPI. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. South State CORP. raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. South State CORP. now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 94.1% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 196 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. 90.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Stephen Owen sold 11,666 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.03, for a total value of $2,520,205.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter Kelly sold 24,162 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total transaction of $4,962,149.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,687,375.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 50,744 shares of company stock valued at $10,702,524. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho lowered NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $213.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.80.

NXPI stock opened at $214.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $202.42. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $117.25 and a 12-month high of $218.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $56.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.563 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.19%.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

