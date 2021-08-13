Observer Price Up 81.5% This Week (OBSR)

Observer (CURRENCY:OBSR) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 13th. One Observer coin can now be bought for $0.0072 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges. Observer has a market capitalization of $16.56 million and approximately $5.23 million worth of Observer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Observer has traded 81.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Observer alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002164 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.60 or 0.00057551 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003030 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00015324 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002165 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $416.05 or 0.00900184 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.77 or 0.00114184 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.05 or 0.00153720 BTC.

About Observer

Observer is a coin. Its genesis date was October 5th, 2018. Observer’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,296,917,316 coins. Observer’s official Twitter account is @observerfounda1 . Observer’s official website is www.obsr.org . The Reddit community for Observer is /r/OBSR

According to CryptoCompare, “OBSR (OBSERVER Coin) is a utility coin that promotes crowd-sourced weather data trading. Individuals earn OBSR by sending personal weather observations, such as air temperature, pressure, humidity, and fine dust concentrations, to the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. Whenever observations are successfully performed the data provider receives OBSR as compensation. All observations are subject to quality control by meteorological experts and managed through big data technology. Data buyers can purchase OBSR from the cryptocurrency exchanges for weather data and acquire data through the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. “

Observer Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Observer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Observer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Observer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Observer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Observer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.