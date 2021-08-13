Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Receives $27.42 Average PT from Analysts

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.42.

OXY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Societe Generale raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. MKM Partners raised Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, Director Stephen I. Chazen purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.76 per share, with a total value of $515,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,748 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,655 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 14,503 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 6,973 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,884 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:OXY traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,222,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,564,289. The stock has a market cap of $25.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.79, a P/E/G ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 2.46. Occidental Petroleum has a 12 month low of $8.52 and a 12 month high of $33.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.54.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.49. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 85.93% and a negative return on equity of 29.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.76) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1.02%.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

