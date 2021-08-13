OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) Given New C$3.25 Price Target at National Bank Financial

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from C$3.50 to C$3.25 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 41.30% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. National Bankshares cut their price target on OceanaGold from C$3.50 to C$3.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on OceanaGold to C$2.55 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays lowered OceanaGold from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a C$3.00 price target on shares of OceanaGold in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$3.25 price target on shares of OceanaGold in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$3.47.

Shares of OceanaGold stock traded up C$0.07 on Friday, reaching C$2.30. 499,125 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,279,177. The firm has a market cap of C$1.62 billion and a P/E ratio of -25.27. OceanaGold has a 52 week low of C$1.58 and a 52 week high of C$3.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.67.

In other OceanaGold news, Director Catherine Gignac acquired 100,000 shares of OceanaGold stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$2.37 per share, for a total transaction of C$237,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$237,000.

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and other minerals. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine located in the Nueva Vizcaya and Quirino provinces on the island of Luzon in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and the Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, the United States.

