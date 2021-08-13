OceanTech Acquisitions I (NASDAQ:OTECU) Trading Up 0.1%

OceanTech Acquisitions I Corp. (NASDAQ:OTECU)’s share price rose 0.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.30 and last traded at $10.30. Approximately 54,165 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 55% from the average daily volume of 35,057 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.29.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.13.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in OceanTech Acquisitions I stock. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in OceanTech Acquisitions I Corp. (NASDAQ:OTECU) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,000,000.

OceanTech Acquisitions I Corp., a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, and reorganization/similar business combination with one/more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

