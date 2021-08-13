Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) Trading Down 4%

Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) shares traded down 4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $7.64 and last traded at $7.65. 19,437 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 56,316,965 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.97.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Chardan Capital decreased their price target on shares of Ocugen from $8.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Noble Financial began coverage on shares of Ocugen in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.80 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Ocugen in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ocugen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective (down from $15.00) on shares of Ocugen in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.38.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.58 and a beta of 4.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 12.00 and a quick ratio of 12.00.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.10). On average, equities analysts predict that Ocugen, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Prabhavathi Fernandes sold 33,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total transaction of $274,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,500 shares in the company, valued at $159,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Manish Potti sold 68,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.86, for a total transaction of $604,119.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 216,220 shares of company stock worth $1,749,792. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OCGN. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ocugen by 278.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,938,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,899,000 after acquiring an additional 9,516,445 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Ocugen by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,387,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,412,000 after buying an additional 2,283,004 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ocugen by 94.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,182,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,558,000 after buying an additional 1,547,662 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Ocugen by 688.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 695,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,584,000 after buying an additional 607,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP increased its stake in Ocugen by 4,917.2% in the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 570,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,876,000 after buying an additional 559,479 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.39% of the company’s stock.

Ocugen Company Profile (NASDAQ:OCGN)

Ocugen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies to cure eye diseases. Its product pipeline candidates include OCU400, OCU410, OCU200, and COVAXIN. The firm’s modifier gene therapy platform is engaged in addressing retinal diseases, including retinitis pigmentosa, leber congenital amaurosis, and dry age-related macular degeneration.

