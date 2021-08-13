Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.14), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of OCUP traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.52. 358 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 833,037. Ocuphire Pharma has a twelve month low of $3.68 and a twelve month high of $13.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.75. The company has a market cap of $56.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 0.43.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ocuphire Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.50.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ocuphire Pharma stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUP) by 779.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,156 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,456 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Ocuphire Pharma were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 7.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ocuphire Pharma Company Profile

Ocuphire Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of various eye disorders. Its lead product candidate is Nyxol eye drops, a once-daily preservative-free eye drop formulation of phentolamine mesylate, which is in Phase III clinical trial for dim light or night vision disturbances, and pharmacologically induced mydriasis, as well as that is in Phase II clinical trial for presbyopia.

