OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) Upgraded to “Buy” by Mizuho

Mizuho upgraded shares of OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $39.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $32.00.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on OGE. Bank of America upgraded OGE Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Barclays upgraded OGE Energy from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.13.

Shares of NYSE OGE remained flat at $$36.07 on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 8,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,588,562. OGE Energy has a 52 week low of $28.25 and a 52 week high of $36.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.67.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.04. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 11.16%. The company had revenue of $577.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that OGE Energy will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th were issued a dividend of $0.4025 per share. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.40%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in OGE Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in OGE Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in OGE Energy by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its stake in OGE Energy by 592.5% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in OGE Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. 63.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south-central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

