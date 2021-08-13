Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) CEO Buys $101,425.06 in Stock

Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) CEO James Eccher acquired 8,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.54 per share, for a total transaction of $101,425.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

James Eccher also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 10th, James Eccher acquired 8,770 shares of Old Second Bancorp stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.40 per share, for a total transaction of $99,978.00.

Shares of Old Second Bancorp stock opened at $11.68 on Friday. Old Second Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.19 and a twelve month high of $14.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $335.31 million, a PE ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.40.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). Old Second Bancorp had a net margin of 27.80% and a return on equity of 11.73%. As a group, analysts predict that Old Second Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Old Second Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 21.74%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Old Second Bancorp from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Old Second Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Old Second Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $7,145,000. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 41.5% during the second quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 693,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,599,000 after purchasing an additional 203,391 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 7.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,336,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,858,000 after purchasing an additional 171,250 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 270.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 146,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 107,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 6.5% during the second quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,667,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,679,000 after purchasing an additional 101,685 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

About Old Second Bancorp

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides a range of banking services. It provides demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificate of deposit accounts. The company also offers commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

