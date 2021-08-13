Oliver A. Filliol Sells 7,500 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Stock

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Director Oliver A. Filliol sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,521.04, for a total transaction of $11,407,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,594,192.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,518.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.81, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,415.74. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1 year low of $926.88 and a 1 year high of $1,535.31.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.46. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 263.52%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 32.86 EPS for the current year.

MTD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,303.00 to $1,455.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,195.71.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $450,000. Tiedemann Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $554,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 556 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

