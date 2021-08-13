ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) Major Shareholder Sells $662,500.00 in Stock

ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) major shareholder Presidio Management Group Vii sold 31,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total value of $662,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of ON24 stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.08. 39,193 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 393,102. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a current ratio of 3.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.76. ON24, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.28 and a 12 month high of $81.98.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $52.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.06 million. ON24’s revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that ON24, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ONTF. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in ON24 in the first quarter worth $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of ON24 in the first quarter worth $73,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of ON24 in the first quarter worth $93,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of ON24 in the first quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ON24 in the second quarter worth $131,000. 40.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ONTF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on ON24 from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded ON24 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity downgraded ON24 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on ON24 from $70.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ON24 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.29.

About ON24

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Virtual Environment, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions, including ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

