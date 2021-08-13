ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.130-$-0.060 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.040. The company issued revenue guidance of $201.20 million-$204.20 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $209.22 million.ON24 also updated its FY21 guidance to ($0.13-0.06) EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of ON24 from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of ON24 from $57.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of ON24 from $70.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of ON24 from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ON24 from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $48.29.

Shares of ON24 stock traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $21.70. 3,583,391 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 393,102. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion and a PE ratio of 16.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a current ratio of 3.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.76. ON24 has a 12 month low of $20.28 and a 12 month high of $81.98.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $52.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.06 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ON24 will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Virtual Environment, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions, including ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

