ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.090-$-0.070 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $47.50 million-$48.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $51.23 million.ON24 also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $-0.130-$-0.060 EPS.

Shares of ONTF traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $21.70. 3,583,391 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 393,102. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.80. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion and a PE ratio of 16.95. ON24 has a fifty-two week low of $20.28 and a fifty-two week high of $81.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.76.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $52.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.06 million. The firm’s revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that ON24 will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ONTF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on ON24 from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ON24 from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on ON24 from $70.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded ON24 from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $85.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered ON24 from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.29.

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Virtual Environment, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions, including ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

