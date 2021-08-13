Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $2.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.64% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of a wide variety of human and companion pet cancers. The Company was formed to explore the oncolytic capability of the reovirus, a virus that preferentially replicates in cells with an activated Ras pathway, one of the most common family of genetic defects leading to cancer. “

Get Oncolytics Biotech alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ONCY opened at $2.20 on Friday. Oncolytics Biotech has a 1 year low of $1.52 and a 1 year high of $4.83. The company has a market cap of $120.91 million, a P/E ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Oncolytics Biotech in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Brave Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Oncolytics Biotech in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Oncolytics Biotech in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in Oncolytics Biotech by 723.7% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 11,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 9,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Oncolytics Biotech in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

About Oncolytics Biotech

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product is pelareorep, an immuno-oncology viral-agent for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies. The company has collaboration agreements with Merck KGaA and Pfizer Inc to co-develop pelareorep in combination with paclitaxel and avelumab, a human anti-PD-L1 antibody for the treatment of hormone-receptor positive, human epidermal growth factor 2-negative metastatic breast cancer; and PrECOG LLC.

Recommended Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oncolytics Biotech (ONCY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oncolytics Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncolytics Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.