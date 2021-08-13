Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on the stock from $50.00 to $53.00. The stock had previously closed at $36.36, but opened at $42.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Open Lending shares last traded at $41.40, with a volume of 13,597 shares.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Open Lending from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Open Lending from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.31.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LPRO. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Open Lending by 13.7% during the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 60,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 7,255 shares in the last quarter. Ronit Capital LLP grew its stake in Open Lending by 46.2% in the first quarter. Ronit Capital LLP now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 15.4% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 2,983 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Open Lending during the first quarter worth about $8,837,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Open Lending during the 1st quarter valued at about $596,000. 83.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of -26.22 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 10.05, a quick ratio of 10.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.43.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $61.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.96 million. Open Lending had a negative return on equity of 50.19% and a negative net margin of 68.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 177.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.01) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Open Lending Co. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

About Open Lending

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

