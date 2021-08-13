OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OpGen, Inc. is a microbial genetics analysis company. The Company offers optical mapping services for analysis of microbial, yeast and fungal genomic architecture. OpGen, Inc. headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland. “

NASDAQ OPGN opened at $2.54 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.29, a current ratio of 6.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $97.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47 and a beta of -0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.33. OpGen has a 52-week low of $1.63 and a 52-week high of $4.37.

OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The medical research company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.07). OpGen had a negative net margin of 838.33% and a negative return on equity of 120.71%. The business had revenue of $0.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that OpGen will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OpGen during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of OpGen during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OpGen during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of OpGen during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of OpGen during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

OpGen Company Profile

OpGen, Inc, a precision medicine company, engages in developing molecular information products and services in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes molecular diagnostics and informatics to help combat infectious diseases. It also helps clinicians with information about life threatening infections, enhance patient outcomes, and decrease the spread of infections caused by multidrug-resistant microorganisms.

